Winter storm bringing 4 to 6 inches of snow to Chicago, here's a timeline

By Laura Bannon

Weather advisory taking effect Wednesday in Chicago for biggest snow of the season
Weather advisory taking effect Wednesday in Chicago for biggest snow of the season 02:38

CHICAGO (CBS) — A winter storm is approaching the Chicago area, here's what you can expect. 

A winter weather advisory goes into effect from 9 a.m. until 3 a.m. on Thursday. The heaviest of the snow is expected between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. 

Lake-enhanced bursts of snow will be possible, with snow rates exceeding an inch per hour. Major travel disruptions are expected as Chicago is on target to pick up between 3 and 6 inches of snow. 

Snow winds down by the late evening and tapers off by midnight. While the snow will be done on Thursday morning, lingering travel impacts are expected. 

Sunshine returns, but there will be a bitter blast of cold. Thursday's highs will be in the teens and 20s. Lows by Friday morning will drop to the single digits, and wind chills could reach as low as -10 degrees. 

The second winter storm of the week arrives late Friday night into Saturday. Again, widespread accumulating snow is expected, with travel impacts on Saturday. 

Stay connected to the First Alert Weather Team for updates on our digital streaming platform, CBS News Chicago. 

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

