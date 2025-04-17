Ogden Plaza in Chicago's Streeterville section fenced off in case of teen takeover

Fencing has been installed at Ogden Plaza in Chicago's Streeeterville section to help deter potential teen takeovers.

Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) said the fencing is precautionary, and will only be up through the weekend.

Ogden Plaza is a multi-level concrete space with trees and benches, and features the large outdoor sculpture "Floor Clock II" by artist Vito Acconci. The plaza is bounded by Illinois Street on the north, North Water Street on the south, Park Drive on the east, and Columbus Drive on the west.

The plaza faces the NBC Tower across Columbus Drive, the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk across North Water Street, the Loews Chicago Hotel and the 465 North Park luxury apartment building across Park Drive, and the Embassy Suites and the AMC River East 21 movie theater across Illinois Street.

Hopkins said Ogden Plaza is a popular spot where teens gather, and the goal is to keep them from spilling out into the streets and traffic.

Just last month, two teen takeover events led to shootings with injuries in Streeterville.

On March 9, a 46-year-old woman and her son were caught up in a teen takeover near the AMC River East movie theater when the woman, a tourist, was shot in the arm.

On March 28, a 15-year-old boy suffered a gunshot graze wound to the leg during a teen takeover in the same area, near Columbus Drive and Illinois Street. A 14-year-old boy has since been charged with shooting the 15-year-old.

In an effort to curb teen takeovers, Hopkins this week had planned to force a vote Wednesday on a proposal to move the curfew for teens in the downtown area from 10 p.m. to 8 p.m. — despite opposition from Mayor Brandon Johnson, who has objected to a separate curfew for downtown from the rest of the city.

Instead, before Wednesday's meeting, Hopkins informed his City Council colleagues that he might have found a workable middle ground with the mayor and the Chicago Police Department.

Details need to be worked out on the potential compromise before a possible vote next month, but the deal would allow Police Supt. Larry Snelling or individual district commanders to activate earlier curfews in real time as situations change.

