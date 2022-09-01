Officers scour Columbus Park Golf Course for suspect who escaped Elmhurst police custody

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police Thursday afternoon were driving around the Columbus Park Golf Course on the city's West Side searching for an escaped prisoner.

The criminal suspect escaped from Elmhurst police custody near the Eisenhower Expressway. Chicago and Elmhurst police officers and squad cars were seen rolling along the green of the golf course in the park, and officers were also seen on foot.

A Chicago Police helicopter was also flying overhead.

Further details were not immediately available.