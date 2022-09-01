Watch CBS News
Local News

Officers scour Columbus Park Golf Course for suspect who escaped Elmhurst police custody

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police Thursday afternoon were driving around the Columbus Park Golf Course on the city's West Side searching for an escaped prisoner.

The criminal suspect escaped from Elmhurst police custody near the Eisenhower Expressway. Chicago and Elmhurst police officers and squad cars were seen rolling along the green of the golf course in the park, and officers were also seen on foot.

A Chicago Police helicopter was also flying overhead.

Further details were not immediately available.

STREAMING LIVE: Prisoner Escape

There are reports that a prisoner has escaped from Elmhurst police custody along the Eisehower Expressway at Austin Boulevard. Chopper 2 is over the scene. http://www.cbsnews.com/chicago/live

Posted by CBS Chicago on Thursday, September 1, 2022

First published on September 1, 2022 / 2:36 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.