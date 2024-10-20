Watch CBS News
Off-duty Blue Island officer fired shot at off-duty CPD officer in road rage incident

By Todd Feurer, Suzanne Le Mignot

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Blue Island police officer was arrested after he allegedly fired at least one shot at a Chicago police officer during a road rage incident while both officers were off duty Saturday evening in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Police said, shortly after 5 p.m., a 47-year old man was in a vehicle in the 4700 block of South Halsted Street, when he pulled out a gun and fired at least one shot toward another vehicle. 

Sources confirmed the man who fired the shot is an off-duty Blue Island police officer, and the person he shot at is an off-duty Chicago police officer.

No one was injured in the shooting, and the off-duty Chicago police officer did not return fire.

The off-duty Blue Island officer was taken into custody, and charges were pending Sunday morning.

Blue Island police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

