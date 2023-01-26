Suspect charged in October West Side shooting that left 1 man wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is charged with shooting another man back in October on the city's West Side.

Chicago police along with the Great Lakes Regional Task Force arrested Shaheer Muhammad, 24, in the 6000 block of South Major Avenue in Clearing on Wednesday.

He was identified as the suspect who shot and seriously wounded a 39-year-old man on Oct. 13, in the 3800 block of West Roosevelt Road in Lawndale.

Muhammad was taken into custody and charged with aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.

No further information was available.