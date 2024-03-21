Watch CBS News
Obama Foundation releases renderings of Presidential Center's athletic facility in Chicago

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A preview of the Obama Presidential Center's athletic facility was released Thursday.

A fly-through video featuring an NBA-sized basketball court.

The future athletic center dubbed "The Home Court" will be tucked away on the southwest corner of Jackson Park.

The Obama Foundation says it'll be the largest gathering space on the nearly 20-acre campus.

Construction for the facility is underway.

The athletic facility will be the first space to open in late 2025.

