Northwestern University President Michael Schill to testify before U.S. Congress committee again

Northwestern University President Michael Schill is heading back to Washington, D.C., to testify on Capitol Hill.

Schill is set to appear at a U.S. House Committee hearing later this summer on the school's handling of antisemitism on campus. He has been asked to report on progress made since a series of incidents during pro-Palestinian protests.

A Northwestern spokesperson said reports of antisemitism are down significantly this year.

"The steps we took — including updating our Code of Conduct with clear policies and procedures governing the type of behaviors that are prohibited and the consequences for anyone who engages in them — and the improvements felt on campus are included in our recent Progress Report on Northwestern University Efforts to Combat Antisemitism," a spokesperson wrote.

Northwestern was one of several universities subjected to of what the Department of Education calls "explosions of antisemitism" on college campuses in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war. The initial report cited Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, which protects individuals from discrimination based on national origin and applies to schools and institutions of higher learning that receive federal funding.

In April, the Trump administration froze $790 million in federal funding at Northwestern. The freeze affected grants from agencies like defense, agriculture, and health and human services.

Schill also testified before Congress about antisemitism on college campuses in May 2024, a month after a protest encampment had been set up on the Evanston campus of the university and later taken down after a negotiated conclusion.