Trump Administration freezes $790 million in federal funding at Northwestern University

Hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funds are on hold at several universities, including Northwestern University.

The freeze affects grants from agencies like defense, agriculture, and health and human services.

Northwestern University said federal dollars support life-saving research, which is now in jeopardy. In a statement, a Northwestern University spokesperson said they have not received official notification of a funding freeze.

"Federal funds that Northwestern receives drive innovative and life-saving research, like the recent development by Northwestern researchers of the world's smallest pacemaker, and research fueling the fight against Alzheimer's disease," A university spokesperson said in a written statement.

The university said they cooperated with federal investigators and recently released a progress report outlining support for Jewish students. This includes mandatory antisemitism training for students, faculty, and staff.

The investigation is into of what the Department of Education calls "explosions of antisemitism" on college campuses in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war. The initial report cited Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, which protects individuals from discrimination based on national origin and applies to schools and institutions of higher learning that receive federal funding.

Northwestern University is the first non-Ivy League school to be named in this federal review. Harvard, Columbia, and Cornell are also feeling the impact.

Northwestern leaders said they are still looking for clarity and are concerned about what's next.