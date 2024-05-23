Northwestern University's president to testify before Congress about antisemitism on college campuses

Northwestern University's president to testify before Congress about antisemitism on college campuse

CHICAGO (CBS) — Northwestern University's president will testify before Congress about antisemitism on college campuses.

President Michael Schill will join the presidents of Rutgers University and UCLA to speak before the House Committee on Education and the Workforce in the wake of pro-Palestinian encampments taking hold on college campuses.

The committee's chairwoman, Rep. Virginia Fox, a Republican from North Carolina, chastised all three presidents for how they handled demonstrations on their campuses against the war in Gaza.

She specifically criticized Northwestern for negotiating with demonstrators whose views she called "antisemitic."

Schill became the first university president to strike a deal with students who had called on their school to cut financial ties with companies profiting from Israel's military campaign.

Under the agreement, students took down their tent encampment, and Northwestern promised to be more transparent about its financial dealings.

It also agreed to give scholarships to five Palestinian students affected by the war and to create roles for two Palestinian professors.

This comes as Northwestern and its leaders face a lawsuit seeking class-action status, saying the university has failed to protect Jewish students from severe antisemitic harassment.

The lawsuit was filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Chicago. The complaint alleged some Jewish students faced harassment and hateful rhetoric. It also criticizes the school for allowing tent encampments in protest of the war in Gaza – in violation of its campus policies.

Another lawsuit filed earlier this month in Cook County Circuit Court on behalf of three students alleges that the university enabled harassment, specifically at the encampment protest.

The hearing called "Calling for Accountability: Stopping Antisemitic College Chaos" begins at 8:45 a.m. on Thursday.