Northwestern University food service workers ratify new contract after March strike

Food service workers at Northwestern University have agreed to a new contract, after going on a 12-day strike earlier this year.

About 500 workers represented by UNITE HERE Local 1 – including cooks, cashiers, dishwashers, and catering staff – ratified the new contract on Friday with Compass Group, the university's food service provider.

The new four-year contract includes a $4 per hour raise by Sept. 1, bringing the workers' minimum pay up to $25.68 per hour. Workers will get a total of $8 per hour in raises over the life of the contract.

Compass also will increase its pension contributions by 250%.

Workers staged a 12-day strike in March as they fought for a new contract. Their previous deal had expired in August 2024. The new contract will include back pay.