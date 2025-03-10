Northwestern University food service, hospitality employees on strike

Northwestern University food service and hospitality employees are on strike on Monday.

Hundreds of Compass Group employees, including cooks, cashiers, dishwashers, and catering workers, are fighting for a fair contract with job security, wages, and increased pension contributions.

According to a statement released by the union, the contract between Compass and UNITE HERE Local 1 expired on August 31, 2024. Workers authorized a strike by an "overwhelming majority" on February 27, union officials said.

"These workers are the heart and soul of Northwestern University and deserve to be treated with dignity and respect. Compass Group's failure to agree to a fair contract means that workers are on the picket line instead of feeding students and doing the work they love," said Karen Kent, President of UNITE HERE Local 1.

Northwestern University released the following statement in response to Monday's strike.

"The associates represented by the union are vital members of the Northwestern community, and Compass is a trusted partner to the University. We understand the importance of the ongoing contract negotiations and hope for a swift and equitable resolution."

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.