Investigators say Northwestern athletics should improve misconduct reporting

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) – After a nearly yearlong independent probe into the Northwestern University athletics program, investigators recommended that the school improve processes for reporting hazing and other misconduct.

The investigators found that some students who reported misconduct went unheard largely because groups within the university tasked with conducting exit interviews, reporting, and investigating were not talking to each other or to administrators. Northwestern published the 50-page report on Thursday.

Former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch led the investigation into the program starting nearly a year ago after several former Northwestern football players and other student-athletes came forward alleging hazing and abuse. The scandal led to the firing of then-football head coach Pat Fitzgerald, who then sued the university for wrongful termination.

In all, 25 lawsuits were filed against the university by former football, baseball and volleyball players who alleged that coaches and trainers knew about the misconduct but did nothing about it.

The investigation was not meant to investigate past occurrences within the Northwestern athletic department, according to an executive summary of the report.

The investigators made multiple recommendations, including:

Northwestern should make clear the roles of who should investigate these allegations.

Standardize the student-athlete exit interview and feedback programs to make sure reports reach the right people.

Create a written, updated record of reports with their status

Appoint a staff member to specifically monitor the student-athlete experience.

In a statement, Northwestern President Michael Schill said, "As a university, we remain steadfast in our commitment to fostering a safe and inclusive environment for all members of our community, including student-athletes. I am proud that Attorney General Lynch and her team found a robust culture within Athletics that is exemplary of the values we seek to uphold at Northwestern. Their diligent examination of the Athletics culture is an instrumental part of our path towards continuous improvement, and we are committed to implementing their recommendations."

A "feel-good" report

One attorney who represents multiple students who have sued Northwestern alleging misconduct was critical of the report's findings.

"They feign an interest in trying to look after those student-athletes that have come forward, and then they produce a self-serving, feel-good report that says 'Nothing to see here folks. All is good. Go us!'" said attorney Lance Northcutt.

Northcutt said the report was underwhelming and nonspecific.

"It's almost as if they went to go find out about climate science," he said. "They hired a scientist to go outside, look around and say, 'It's kinda warm today,' and come back in and say, 'This is my report.'"

Northwestern University President