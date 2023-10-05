Former Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald suing university for $130 million

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Former Northwestern University football coach Pat Fitzgerald is suing the school and its president for wrongful termination, after he was fired in July over the program's hazing scandal.

His attorneys said they will seek out-of-pocket economic damages of roughly $130 million.

"The lawsuit is a major lawsuit. We are claiming various charges against Northwestern and [university president Michael] Schill, including breaches of contract of two different contracts, intentional infliction of emotional distress, defamation, and claims for punitive damages to punish Northwestern and president Schill for the injustices that they have imposed and inflicted on Mr. Fitzgerald and his family," said attorney Dan Webb.

Webb said a jury would decide the amount of any damages for intentional infliction of emotional distress and defamation.

Several former football players have filed lawsuits against Northwestern since Fitzgerald was fired, accusing the university of negligence for failing to prevent acts of sexual abuse, racism, and other dehumanizing acts of hazing.

Fitzgerald, who led Northwestern for 17 seasons and was a star linebacker for the Wildcats in the mid-1990s, has maintained he had no knowledge of the hazing. Fitzgerald said after being fired that he was working with Webb and his agent, Bryan Harlan, to "protect my rights in accordance with the law."

In a statement, Northwestern said that Fitzgerald was responsible for the conduct of the football program, and should have known about the hazing and stopped it, but failed to do so.