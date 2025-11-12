How to see the northern lights tonight in Chicago and Illinois on 2nd night of spectacular aurora borealis display

Following a dazzling display of the northern lights across much of the U.S. Tuesday night, another spectacular show is expected late Wednesday.

Submit your pictures of the northern lights here

Tuesday night's geomagnetic activity reached severe levels according to the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center. The Planetary K-index, a measure of how disturbed the Earth's geomagnetic field is as it gets pelted by charged particles emitted from the sun, maxed out at 8.67 on a scale of 0 to 9. This prompted northern lights sightings as far south as Texas, and a bright light show in the Chicago area between 9 p.m. and midnight.

Tonight's geomagnetic activity is again forecast to reach a K-index of 8 – a severe geomagnetic storm capable of producing widespread northern lights. If NOAA's forecast verifies, northern lights will again be spotted across the U.S. and certainly in the Chicago area.

The sun sets at 4:32 p.m. Wednesday in Chicago. Your best chance of seeing the northern lights this evening will come as geomagnetic activity peaks between 6 p.m. and midnight. While a few high clouds will move through the area, they should be transparent enough that you can still see the light show.

Geomagnetic storms of this magnitude are rare, only occurring roughly 60 days per 11-year solar cycle, or 1.4% of the time according to NOAA. They can cause voltage control problems on long power lines, increase radiation levels for astronauts in spacewalk, interfere with GPS accuracy and high-frequency radio signals, and even cause aircraft to reroute farther from the poles where interference is highest.