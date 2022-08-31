Watch CBS News
TSA recovers no-fly items from passenger's carry-on bag at O'Hare Airport

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – If you traveled by plane, you've been told to take off your shoes, and separate your laptop, but one passenger didn't properly secure their buzz saw and meat cleaver?   

A full bag of no-fly-list items was found at O'Hare Monday night. TSA Great Lakes says all the items came from a single passenger trying to get through the checkpoint.

They took the opportunity to remind everyone, "sharp objects, including meat cleavers, are not allowed in your carry-on bag, and should be securely wrapped in checked baggage."

First published on August 31, 2022 / 8:06 AM

