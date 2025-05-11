New protections for domestic violence victims in Illinois now in effect under Karina's Law

New protections for victims of domestic violence are now in effect in Illinois under Karina's Law.

The law requires guns to be removed from the home of an accused abuser when their victim is granted an order of protection in a domestic violence case. Police must confiscate the guns from an accused abuser within four days of a judge issuing an order of protection.

The law is named after Karina Gonzalez, who police said was shot and killed by her husband in a Little Village neighborhood apartment in 2023. He is also accused of shooting and killing the couple's daughter, Daniela, and shooting and wounding their son, Manny.

Manny Gonzalez is a fierce advocate for the new law. He had a message for his late mom on Mother's Day.

"An immigrant mother from Mexico who worked dead-end jobs and survived an abusive husband will now go on to save the lives of other domestic violence victims," he said in a video. "Your name, Mom, outlives the man who spent his life trying to break you."

Karina Gonzalez's husband, Jose Alvarez, has been charged with first-degree murder. He has pleaded not guilty.