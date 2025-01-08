Illinois lawmakers pass Karina's Bill, aimed at protecting domestic violence victims from gun violence

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Illinois General Assembly has passed legislation that would require guns to be removed from the home of an accused abuser when their FOID card has been revoked after their victim is granted an order of protection in a domestic violence case.

The legislation is named in honor of Karina Gonzalez, who was shot and killed by her husband in July 2023, even though Karina had an order of protection that could have led to the removal of his gun by law enforcement. Gonzalez's husband also killed her 15-year-old daughter, Daniela.

The Illinois House passed the measure by an 80-33 vote on Tuesday, one day after the Illinois Senate approved it by a 43-10 vote. The legislation now must be sent to Gov. JB Pritzker for his signature before it becomes law.

Illinois state law already allows anyone seeking an order of protection to seek a "firearm remedy" which would allow police to remove guns from an alleged abuser's home. Karina's Bill would close a loophole in that law that left it unclear who was responsible for removing firearms in such situations.

The legislation also would allow anyone seeking an order of protection to ask a judge to issue a search warrant allowing law enforcement to seize guns from their alleged abuser. That person or prosecutors must show probable cause that the alleged abuser is an immediate threat to the accuser. Law enforcement would then be required to execute the search warrant within 96 hours of it being issued.

While alleged abusers could transfer their firearms to a third party, rather than surrender them to law enforcement, the law makes it clear that third party cannot live in the same home, and the transfer can only happen after the guns have been removed from the alleged abuser's home.

The Illinois State Rifle Association and some law enforcement groups worried about police departments' ability to carry out the law, especially smaller departments, because of limited resources. The law would allow law enforcement agencies to make arrangements with licensed gun dealers or other law enforcement agencies to store any weapons seized under the legislation.