JB Pritzker signs Karina's Law removing firearms from domestic violence situations

Son of woman shot, killed by husband in attendance for bill signing named after her

CHICAGO (CBS) — A major new law is now in place in Illinois to try to prevent future domestic violence tragedies.

Governor JB Pritzker signed "Karina's law," into effect on Monday, which requires guns to be removed from people who have a domestic order of protection against them.

The law stems from the killing of a Chicago mom, Karina Gonzalez, and her daughter back in 2023.

The son of the Gonzalez, Manny Alvarez, helped push for the new legislation.

"my life sort of ended there. I'll never have a dad I can call again. I'll never have a sister can call again, and I'll never have a mom I can call again."

Alvarez was just 18 years old when his dad picked up a gun and shot his sister, Daniela, and his mother, Karina Gonzalez, to death in their Little Village apartment. Manny was shot, too, but survived.

When asked if he thought his dad was capable of doing that?

"No. It's something we knew of, and in terms of all of the domestic violence, it's very prevalent, but you never really think someone is going to go to that measure of actually hurting someone, let alone killing them. You know, basically ending everyone's life," he said.

The shooting happened in July 2023, during an argument and two weeks after Manny's mom was granted an order of protection against her husband, but he hadn't been served.

'It was the worst two weeks ever. Cause we're just sitting here going, 'he's not supposed to be here,'" Alvarez said.

Alvarez, who called his mom the hardest working person he's ever known, went to live with relatives. At the same time, advocates were crafting a bill requiring police to remove all guns from people with domestic violence orders of protection against them.

They asked him if they could name it after his mom. Eventually, he said yes, and the fight to pass Karina's bill ramped up.

Alvarez was at Monday's bill signing and is a fierce advocate of the new law. He said he wants to help protect other families from enduring what he has suffered.