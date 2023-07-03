15-year-old girl among 2 dead after shooting inside Little Village home
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two people were killed when shots were fired into a home in Little Village.
Chicago police found three victims inside the home near 26th Street and Millard just after midnight.
The Medical Examiner identified one of the victims as 48-year-old Karina Gonzalez. She died at the scene.
Another victim, a 15-year-old girl, was taken to a local hospital where she died.
An 18-year-old man was shot and is expected to recover from his physical injuries.
Charges are pending against the man police said is the shooter.
