15-year-old girl among 2 dead after shooting inside Little Village home

/ CBS Chicago

15-year-old girl among 2 dead after shooting inside Little Village home
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two people were killed when shots were fired into a home in Little Village. 

Chicago police found three victims inside the home near 26th Street and Millard just after midnight. 

The Medical Examiner identified one of the victims as 48-year-old Karina Gonzalez. She died at the scene. 

Another victim, a 15-year-old girl, was taken to a local hospital where she died.

An 18-year-old man was shot and is expected to recover from his physical injuries. 

Charges are pending against the man police said is the shooter.       

First published on July 3, 2023 / 10:16 AM

