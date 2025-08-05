New numbers show violent crime is down nationwide, as it is in Chicago too

Chicago crime down across all violent crime categories, following national trend

New numbers released by the FBI show violent crime is on the decline nationwide — and the trend applies to Chicago too.

Chicago city leaders have said crime is down, and all across violent crime categories, Chicago police data tell the same story as the FBI.

Nationwide, the number of murders and motor vehicle thefts are down after a spike during the COVID-19 pandemic. Violent crime — which the FBI defines as murder, non-negligent manslaughter, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault — was down an estimated 4.5% nationally in 2024 compared to 2023.

Chicago's crime statistics show year-to-date changes in the same direction.

"Having a more strategic approach toward crime, and using technology, has been extremely helpful for us here in Chicago," said Chicago police Supt. Larry Snelling, "making sure that there is a top-down strategy where the levels of accountability for our officers starts with our command staff."

Snelling alluded to the success of a new partnership with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and other state and local agencies, collaborating to arrest violent criminals. The law enforcement agencies work together at the Crime Gun Intelligence Center, which seeks to stop violent crimes before they happen.

Snelling also reflected on the new national numbers.

"We saw some really huge numbers, and a really large uptick in criminal activity during the years of 2020, 2021 — civil unrest, COVID — and things have gotten back to normal," Snelling said. "So I'm sure that has a lot to do with it."

Snelling admitted this win does not mean the work stops. Crime is down, but there are still problems.

On one block in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood, two people lost their lives in separate shootings this year.

In April, a 17-year-old boy named Ethan Warda was shot and killed in the 7200 block of South Green Street. Early Tuesday morning, a woman was shot in the back while driving a car on the very same block, and died at a local hospital.

A passenger, a 20-year-old man, was shot in the shoulder. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in serious condition.

A 17-year-old boy who was shot in the elbow was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Mark Golden, an outreach worker with St. Sabina Church, was working Tuesday afternoon in the area of the shooting. He said he helps with all different needs, from funeral and hospital arrangements to jobs, employment, and school enrollment.

"I think we need more people out here to try to help the younger generation to really put the guns down," said Golden, "try to help them get in the right position that they need to help their families."

Cook County Crime Stoppers have offered a reward for information in the April case on the same block. There were no arrests in connection with the shooting Tuesday morning as of Tuesday afternoon.

The woman shot and killed early Tuesday morning had not been identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office as of the evening.

But both incidents are a reminder that regardless of the promising numbers, there are still families hurting from the scourge of gun violence.