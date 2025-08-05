1 dead, 3 injured in overnight shootings on Chicago's South Side

Chicago police are searching for suspects in two overnight shootings that left one person dead and three others injured.

The first shooting took place in the Grand Crossing neighborhood. Around 1:30 a.m., Chicago police said a 16-year-old girl was standing in a backyard when she was shot in the leg by someone driving in a gray SUV in the 7400 Block of South Dante Avenue.

Police said she was listed in serious condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

About half an hour later, three people were shot while driving in Englewood in the 7200 block of South Green Street.

Police said the woman driving was shot in the back and later died at a local hospital.

A passenger, a 20-year-old man, was shot in the shoulder. He was taken to Christ Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

A 17-year-old boy who was shot in the elbow was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

No arrests have been made in either shooting.

Chicago police are investigating.