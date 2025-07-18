Watch CBS News
$10,000 reward for arrest in teen's fatal shooting on Chicago's South Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Boy, 16, shot and killed in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood
A $10,000 reward is being offered by Cook County Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrests in the fatal shooting on  a 17-year-old boy in the Engelwood neighborhood in April. 

On April 20, police said officers were on patrol along Green Street around 1:40 a.m. when a witness waved them down and told them they had found an unresponsive teen on the ground. 

The teen, identified as 17-year-old Ethan Warda of Northbrook, died from multiple gunshot wounds. 

The Crime Stoppers Team and Area 1 Detectives will distribute flyers in the area on Saturday. 

To Submit a Tip (anonymous):

