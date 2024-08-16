Some neighbors unhappy about DNC protest route running right past their doors

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The route for a protest march during the Democratic National Convention next week is set—and some neighbors are none too pleased about it.

Activists have been fighting for a longer protest that the city has allowed, but earlier this week, a federal judge turned down the bid by the Coalition to March on the DNC to require the city to change the route.

City Hall has approved a route that would begin in Union Park, and will head south on Ashland Avenue, west on Washington Boulevard, north on Hermitage Avenue, and west on Maypole Avenue to Park 578 where many speeches are expected—and then to Damen Avenue, north to Lake Street, and east back to Union Park where more speeches are planned.

The route amounts to a one-mile circuit.

Some of the streets around the United Center—including Washington Boulevard—have high security barricades on either side. But on other parts of the route, the sidewalks and streets are wide open.

All this is a problem for some neighbors who said they were given advance notice that the protest would come past their front doors.

"You didn't consider a safety plan? You didn't consider even coming to us and having a town meeting with us?" said Yolanda Armstead. "People like me, we can't afford to leave our home."

But others were not too worried about it.

"I don't really have a choice since I live close by, but then again, the last protest didn't affect me much," said Omar Blackshire Jr., "and I know the protest will hopefully get everything out of everybody's system, hopefully."

The route the coalition originally wanted would have taken them farther down Washington Boulevard. But at least part of the stretch of that road they had in mind is now inside the Secret Service's hard security perimeter, so it is not an option.