DNC protest group wins fight for stage, sound systems, portable toilets during rally and march

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A group of pro-Palestinian activists planning a series of protest marches during the Democratic National Convention declared victory Friday afternoon, after city officials agreed to allow them to set up a stage, sound systems, and portable toilets in a park near the United Center.

The Coalition to March on the DNC had been granted permits to march from Union Park to Park 578 and back during the convention, but originally were not allowed to the put up any stages or platforms, sound equipment, or portable toilets.

Accusing the city of blindsiding them with the restrictions, organizers on Thursday said they planned to ask a federal judge for an injunction on Friday to stop the city from enforcing those restrictions, accusing the city of violating their First Amendment rights.

The coalition accused the city of imposing those restrictions in an attempt to silence their protest against Israel amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

"This is not an issue of safety or security—it's a content-based decision," said Hatem Abudayyeh, co-founder of the U.S. Palestinian Community Network, "and a content-based decision is illegal, to say, 'We don't want you to speak because of what you are saying. We don't want you to speak because you're going to be talking about the liberation of Palestine."

By Friday morning, the group withdrew their motion for an injunction, writing in a court filing that they had received "certain assurances" from the city. A hearing that had been set for Friday was later cancelled, and organizers announced the city had agreed to let them set up a stage, sound system, and seven portable toilets in Union Park throughout the DNC.

"The Law Department had to drop their unconstitutional denial of a sound system," Abudayyeh said in a statement. "They knew it wouldn't hold up in court, but they also knew that we have been organizing day and night to line up important supporters in Chicago who helped advocate for us too."

A spokesperson for the city's Law Department confirmed that Friday's hearing on the dispute had been cancelled, but declined to confirm or deny the terms of the agreement with the coalition.

Activists want longer protest route during DNC

Meantime, the coalition said they would continue fighting for a longer protest march route than the city has allowed, as well as for more portable toilets at Union Park, along with medical tents, and tents for the media.

Earlier this week, a federal judge turned down the protest group's bid to require the city to change their approved protest route during the DNC.

City Hall has approved a route that would begin in Union Park, and will head south on Ashland Avenue, west on Washington Boulevard, north on Hermitage Avenue, and west on Maypole Avenue to Park 578 where many speeches are expected—and then to Damen Avenue, north to Lake Street, and east back to Union Park where more speeches are planned.

But the coalition said the city's proposed route is too winding and too short for the estimated crowd of 25,000 protesters.

The protesters wand a longer protest route – around 2 miles – that would also take them closer to the United Center.

The city said it would be safer to stick to its approved route—so that emergency vehicles can get by, and because barriers are going up. Workers have installed heavy iron fences to build the security perimeter outside the United Center and McCormick Place.

The protesters' preferred route would take them down a stretch of Washington Boulevard where security barriers are being installed, and U.S. District Judge Andrea Wood has said that allowing such a large protest so close to the security barrier would not be safe.

Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling has vowed police will protect protesters' First Amendment rights, but are also committed to preventing any potential violence.

We will not allow people to come here and destroy this city," Snelling said on Monday.

Snelling also wanted people to know that the words "riots" and "protests" should not be used interchangeably.

"We're not going to allow you to riot. Protesting and rioting are two different things," Snelling said. "The moment that starts, we are going to intervene. I am not going to wait until out of control and then try to bring it back in."