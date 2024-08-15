Protest group to fight permit restrictions during Chicago's DNC

CHICAGO (CBS) — A group planning to protest during next week's Democratic National Convention said the city is putting "outrageous conditions" in place when it comes to permits.

The Coalition to March on the DNC will protest at City Hall Thursday afternoon after an emergency news conference.

The group's permits to protest have been approved, but the group said the city is imposing restrictions they believe are in place to silence them.

The group said the permit stated it can use Park 578 and the field at Union Park, but the conditions of the permit won't allow them to put up any stages or platforms or use sound equipment. They also aren't allowed to bring any portable toilets.

The group said they've been blinded by the city and they plan to protest those conditions. Organizers said their attorney is also filing an emergency injunction to stop the city form enforcing those restrictions.

Battle over permits to protest

A judge will not require the City of Chicago to change the protest route offered to protesters during the Democratic National Convention, despite protesters requesting a route closer to the United Center.

There has been an ongoing battle over permits to protest. The Coalition to March on the DNC sued the city for violating its First Amendment right to protest. The protest groups filed for permits to demonstrate back in 2023.

However, on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Andrea Wood ruled the current route satisfies the First Amendment.

The city had agreed that protesters should be "within sight and sound" of the United Center. City Hall has offered a route that would begin around Union Park, and will head south on Ashland Avenue, west on Washington Boulevard, north on Hermitage Avenue, west on Maypole Avenue to Park 578 where many speeches are expected—and then to Damen Avenue, north to Lake Street, and east back to Union Park where more speeches are planned.