Near record warmth with highs near 60 degrees in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Near record warmth is ahead for the Chicago area.

Temperatures are expected to be 15 to 25 degrees above normal with sunny skies. The recorded record high is 56 degrees and the expected highs could reach 57 degrees.

The warmth will not last long. A weekend cool-down is on the way.

Saturday's high drops to the mid-40s and then 40 degrees for Super Bowl Sunday.