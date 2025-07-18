NASCAR Chicago Street Race will skip 2026, plans to return in 2027, officials say

NASCAR is hitting pause on its Chicago Street Race for a year, officials said.

In a statement, NASCAR officials said they will not be returning to the Loop for the Chicago Street Race in 2026 "to afford us the time necessary to work collaboratively with the City of Chicago."

NASCAR said they will work with the city to find a possible new date for the race and also develop a new, more efficient plan, "with a goal to return to the street of Chicago in 2027."

The NASCAR Chicago Street Race, officially called the Grand Park 165, has taken over the roads in and around Grant Park for the past three years, with the first race in 2023.

City and NASCAR officials have touted its power to attract thousands of fans from around the world to the city, boosting the local economy. Chicago Sports Commission Executive Director Kara Bachman said in 2024, the economic impact from the event was $128 million, which was 17.5% higher than 2023.

But not everyone is thrilled by the race; residents who live near the course and in adjacent neighborhoods have complained about the street closures, the parking restrictions, and the noise from the race.

Mayor Brandon Johnson's office released a statement on the announcement, writing, "We appreciate NASCAR's dedication to the City of Chicago and their commitment to continuing their community engagement efforts, particularly their support of STEM education for our city's young people. We look forward to resuming discussions around a potential return of the NASCAR Chicago Street Race in 2027."

Ald. Bill Conway, whose 34th ward partially includes the area where the race has been held, also released a statement, saying "It's disappointing that negotiators haven't been able to move this event off the July 4th weekend—especially given how NASCAR has provided Chicago the opportunity to shine on the world stage. Over the past two years, NASCAR has made meaningful efforts to reduce disruptions for residents and businesses along the race route, streamline setup and takedown, and maintain open lines of communication with our community. I hope parties return to the table with a commitment to making this event work even better for Chicago, both logistically and financially."