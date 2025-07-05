Third annual NASCAR Chicago Street Race takes over Grant Park

Engines were revving all day long in the Loop on Saturday, as the NASCAR Chicago Street Race returned to Grant Park for the third year in a row.

Drivers hit the street course for the Loop 110 Xfinity Series race Saturday afternoon. Fans will be enjoying the action all weekend-long.

The sound of roaring engines could be heard anywhere near Grant Park on Saturday. The sound of NASCAR is one Chicago has gotten used to over the past few years. Many of the fans watching on Saturday have been to the NASCAR Chicago Street Race before, and this event is what made them NASCAR fans.

"Right now, it's quiet, just real quiet. When you get up there, it's loud, loud, loud, loud," Samantha Anderson said.

As NASCAR made it's third lap through Chicago, John Janssen and his wife, Mae, parked themselves in the shade by Buckingham Fountain.

"We got ourselves a sandwich and a drink, and we're just enjoying the crowd," John said.

One of them loves NASCAR, and the other tolerates it.

"I like it since my husband likes it," Mae said. "I used to put my sunglasses on and go to sleep, but I don't do that anymore."

"It's a sport, if you really get into, it just drives your soul, and that's what I love," John said.

Tent chairs had them covered for the sun, and they weren't bothered by the noise.

"I wear a hearing aid. I just take the battery out," John said.

Lori Vanderplow is relatively new to NASCAR but the Chicago Street Race has made her a fan for life.

"We're hooked. So, once you hear the cars rumbling, you become a fan," she said.

On Saturday, drivers hit the hot slick track for the first of the event's two street races..

The Xfinity Series race took over city streets in Grant Park – a 2.2 mile course with 12 turns.

"To see the city skyline with the Cup cars rumbling, it's amazing," Vanderplow said.

As drivers and fans deal with the Saturday heat – they hope the rain holds off for Sunday's Cup Series race, the Grant Park 220.

"I told him, if it rains tomorrow, I'm staying home," Mae Janssen said.

Mae might not make it if it rains on Sunday, but John will.

"There is nothing that can stop me," he said.

John is one fan of many who hopes the Chicago Street Race will be back for another lap in 2026. This is the last year of the race's contract with the city. The deal includes mutual options to come back in 2026 and 2027, but NASCAR and city officials have yet to announce the future of the race.

"They've got my vote," John said.

The sun was out on Saturday, but drivers and fans are preparing for potential showers on Sunday. The Cup Series race on Sunday starts at 1 p.m., wrapping up NASCAR's third and potentially final year in Chicago.