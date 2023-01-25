NASCAR announces concert lineup, general admission ticket sales for Chicago Street Race

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chainsmokers, Miranda Lambert, The Black Crowes, and Charley Crockett will perform in concerts at Chicago's first-ever NASCAR street race downtown in July.

The Chicago Street Race will begin on July 1, with Xfinity Series and Cup Series practice and qualifying, followed by the Black Crowes concert.

After the Xfinity Series race on July 1, The Chainsmokers will perform a full-length concert.

Then, ahead of the Cup Series street race on July 2, Charley Crockett will open for Miranda Lambert, who headlines a full-length concert.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and NASCAR announced plans for the city's first-ever street race last summer. The race will be held in Grant Park, just ahead of the July 4th holiday.

The first-ever NASCAR Cup Series street course race will be held on July 2, 2023. It will be preceded by an International Motor Sports Association race on July 1, 2023.

The start/finish line and pit road for the race will be along Columbus Drive at Buckingham Fountain, with the race course including portions of Columbus Drive, Balbo Drive, DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Roosevelt Road, Michigan Avenue, Congress Plaza Drive, and Jackson Drive, taking drivers through Grant Park, and within blocks of Soldier Field, which hosted the only other NASCAR race in Chicago in 1956.

Two-day general admission tickets, starting at $269, will go on sale on Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. Fans can subscribe at NASCARChicago.com to get early access to general admission tickets as part of a pre-sale on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.

Two-day reserved tickets are already on sale, starting at $465. Reserved tickets offer premium experiences such as elevated seating in the President's Paddock Club, above the race course tree line along pit road, offering fans a view of nearly the entire course, as well as the pit boxes. Other premium benefits include food and drinks, introductions to drivers before the race, and premium club spaces.