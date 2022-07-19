City expected to announce new NASCAR race in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- While the city is preparing to crack down on amateur street racing, it's reportedly preparing to welcome professional drivers with open arms.

According to a letter obtained by The Athletic, Chicago is working with NASCAR to host a first-of-its-kind street course race downtown.

The city would host the race for three years beginning in 2023.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot is expected to announce the partnership Tuesday afternoon.

The mayor's political opponents are already criticizing the move. Referencing a recent street racing incident. Mayoral candidate Paul Vallas tweeted "no need for Chicago's mayor to bring NASCAR to downtown Chicago. It's already here."

Lightfoot will make the announcement around 2:30 p.m.