Tickets go on sale for first-ever NASCAR Chicago Street race Thursday.

Tickets go on sale for NASCAR Chicago Street Race starting Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In just a few hours tickets will go on sale for the first-ever NASCAR Chicago Street race.

Two-day reserved tickets start at $465 and will be available on nascarchicago.com at 10 a.m.

The first-of-its-kind street course will wind through grant park - with the starting and finish line on Columbus Drive near Buckingham Fountain.

The race will take place on July 1 and 2 in 2023.