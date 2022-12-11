NASA's Orion spacecraft to arrive back to Earth Sunday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's a historic day for NASA's Artemis one mission.
The uncrewed Orion spacecraft is on its last day in space.
It will splash down off the coast of Mexico around 11:39 a.m. Chicago time.
As the spacecraft comes back earth's atmosphere will initially slow it down to 325 miles per hour.
NASA created an animation that shows the process.
A system of parachutes will slow it even more to a splashdown speed of 20 miles per hour.
Orion was launched into space by the powerful Artemis rocket on Nov. 16.
It did a fly-by of the moon on Dec. 5 before making the journey back home to earth.
