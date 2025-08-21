Naperville District 203 teachers set strike date for next week

Teachers in Naperville Community Unit School District 203 have set an official strike date.

The date is next Tuesday, Aug. 26.

The union said the school district's latest offer is actually a major step backward. CBS News Chicago is told there is a bargaining session set for Friday, but that session is the last scheduled.

Teachers in District 203 have been without a contract since June.

Teachers' pay is one of the main sticking points of the negotiations, which have been ongoing since February. The union said the last thing they want to do is strike, while the school board said their current contract offer is more than fair.

The district serves 16,000 students.

Naperville District 203 released the following statement saying, the Board remains "fully committed to reaching a fair, fiscally responsible solution."

"Our top priority remains our students and keeping them in classrooms," said Charles Cush, President of the Board of Education. "We are committed to moving forward together. The strength of our district has always come from the unity between our educators and our community, and we are dedicated to preserving that."