Watch CBS News
Local News

Naperville District 203 teachers set strike date for next week

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington,
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman,
Ellie Coatar

/ CBS Chicago

Naperville District 203 teachers set Tuesday, Aug. 26 as strike date
Naperville District 203 teachers set Tuesday, Aug. 26 as strike date 00:20

Teachers in Naperville Community Unit School District 203 have set an official strike date.

The date is next Tuesday, Aug. 26.

The union said the school district's latest offer is actually a major step backward. CBS News Chicago is told there is a bargaining session set for Friday, but that session is the last scheduled.

Teachers in District 203 have been without a contract since June.

Teachers' pay is one of the main sticking points of the negotiations, which have been ongoing since February. The union said the last thing they want to do is strike, while the school board said their current contract offer is more than fair.

The district serves 16,000 students.

Naperville District 203 released the following statement saying, the Board remains "fully committed to reaching a fair, fiscally responsible solution." 

"Our top priority remains our students and keeping them in classrooms," said Charles Cush, President of the Board of Education.  "We are committed to moving forward together. The strength of our district has always come from the unity between our educators and our community, and we are dedicated to preserving that."  

Adam Harrington

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue