Naperville District 203 classes start Thursday as possible teacher's strike looms

Classes begin for Naperville District 203 on Thursday, but students are kicking off their school year, with a possible teachers' strike looming.

The union voted to authorize a strike, but said no walkout has been planned yet.

As hallways become full for the first day of school, teachers said they're prepared to walk out if contract talks break down, while the district said classes will go on as planned.

The Naperville Unit Education Association said more than 1,500 teachers and licensed staff voted to authorize a strike. Their contract expired at the end of June, and talks have been underway since February.

The union points to two main sticking points—changes to the school day schedule and lower salaries than neighboring districts. They insist the district can afford to meet their requests, citing strong financial reserves.

In a statement, the school board said it has offered raises for all four years of a new contract plus board-paid health benefits—keeping Naperville 203 among the top-paying districts in the region. Both sides said they want to avoid a walkout.

Naperville Unit Education Association President Ross Berkley said, "No one wants to go on strike. We'd much rather be in our classrooms with our students. But we're willing to do what's necessary to make sure they get the best education possible."

Negotiations between the teachers' union and the board are expected to resume on Tuesday. As for Thursday, school is starting as planned.

If talks stall, the union says it will give parents plenty of notice before any strike happens.