Nancy Pelosi, former House speaker, to retire from Congress after this term

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has wielded enormous power in Congress and in the Democratic Party for decades, announced on Thursday that she will not seek reelection and will retire from Congress after her term ends in early 2027.

Pelosi, 85, made her decision public in a video released Thursday morning that begins as a letter to the people of the San Francisco area, whom she has represented in the House since she was first elected in 1987.

"I will not be seeking reelection to Congress," Pelosi says in the nearly six-minute video. "With a grateful heart, I look forward to my final year of service as your proud representative."

"As we go forward, my message to the city I love is this: San Francisco, know your power," Pelosi says. "We have made history. We have made progress. We have always led the way. And now we must continue to do so by remaining full participants in our democracy, and fighting for the American ideals we hold dear."

Pelosi's decision was months in the making. While she had drawn some Democratic challengers in her San Francisco area district, she has repeatedly expressed confidence that she would once again win her party's nomination, should she run again.

Pelosi served as speaker from 2007 to 2011 and again from 2019 to 2023. She was the first woman to ever serve as House speaker and built a reputation for both legislative success, including passage of the Affordable Care Act, and for shrewd leadership, with her influence over House Democrats widely seen as unusually strong, even as she sometimes faced critics and complaints. Since leaving the speakership, she has remained a confidant and ally of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who is spearheading Democratic efforts to win back the majority in 2026.

As recently as last month, Jeffries told CBS News he had not had any conversations with Pelosi about whether she should run for reelection or retire.

"I strongly support any decision that she makes," Jeffries said. "She is a legendary member of Congress, a legendary public servant."

House Democratic Caucus Chairman Pete Aguilar, a member of the California delegation, also praised Pelosi's contributions, including her efforts this week to pass Proposition 50, a ballot redistricting initiative that could net additional Democratic seats in the state.

"Nobody wants to get in her way when she wants to achieve a political outcome, and she played that role and lifted up the delegation and gave us the help and support that we needed, truly a team effort," Aguilar said. "She's the greatest of all time."

Pelosi's video announcement was not only a reveal of her decision, but a testament to her career and accomplishments.

Speaking over a montage of San Francisco landmarks, Pelosi says in the video that the city has "always been synonymous with the future" and with diversity. Pelosi then praises the city for addressing challenges head on, including HIV/AIDS, which has long been a focal point for her in Congress, where she advocated for policy changes and funding.

She then speaks in the video over soft, piano music with reflections that weave together her perspectives on her district and the country with an urgent, future-focused message about the continued need for leadership, be it on domestic policy or foreign policy, where she built a career as an outspoken proponent of human rights.

Pelosi also cites her Roman Catholic faith as a keystone of her political life and quotes St. Francis of Assisi.