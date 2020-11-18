House Democrats set to nominate Pelosi for speaker in leadership elections

Washington — House Democrats are meeting Wednesday to elect their leaders for the incoming Congress, with Speaker Nancy Pelosi expected to easily win her caucus' nomination for another term as speaker. Pelosi is scheduled to speak to reporters after the leadership elections take place.

The speaker announced shortly after Election Day earlier this month that she would seek reelection as leader of the Democratic caucus. Pelosi, who is 80, promised in 2018 that she would not seek reelection as speaker in 2022, meaning that this could be her final term as the most powerful member of the House.

Pelosi is running unopposed for her party's nomination for the speakership. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and Representative Jim Clyburn, the No. 3 Democrat in the House, are also expected to retain their positions in Tuesday's vote.

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

Pelosi addresses reporters after leadership elections

What: Nancy Pelosi will address reporters after House Democrats hold leadership elections

Nancy Pelosi will address reporters after House Democrats hold leadership elections Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Wednesday, November 18, 2020 Time: 12:30 p.m.

12:30 p.m. Location: U.S. Capitol, Washington, D.C.

U.S. Capitol, Washington, D.C. Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above or on your mobile streaming device

Although Pelosi is expected to cruise to victory on Wednesday, she will lead a smaller majority next year. CBS News projects that Democrats will maintain the majority, but roughly a dozen House races remain uncalled, and the Democratic majority is likely to be the slimmest majority by either party in years. Several freshman Democrats lost reelection this year, raising questions in the caucus about what the party's message to voters should be going forward.

Pelosi's success in her likely final term as speaker is also dependent upon whether Democrats are able to gain the majority in the Senate. Two runoff elections in Georgia on January 5 will determine whether Democrats will gain control of the House, the Senate and the White House. If Republicans maintain control of the Senate, it would make it more difficult to implement President-elect Joe Biden's agenda.