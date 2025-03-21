Woman charged with murder in CTA Red Line platform shooting on Chicago's South Side

A woman has been charged with murder after a shooting on a CTA Red Line platform that left another woman dead on Chicago's South Side on Tuesday.

Chicago police confirmed Tiara Lee-Roberts, 28, was charged with two felony counts of murder, including first-degree murder. She is expected in court for a hearing on Friday.

Around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday Tuesday, Chicago police said the victim was arguing with another woman who took out a gun at the 69th Street Red Line platform.

The 30-year-old victim was shot in the neck and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she later died. The victim has not been identified.

Lee-Roberts was taken into custody hours after the shooting.

About 10 minutes after the deadly shooting on Tuesday night, a man was stabbed on a Red Line train at the CTA Monroe stop.

On Wednesday, CTA release this statement about the shooting and stabbing on the Red Line Tuesday night:

"At this time, there is nothing to suggest that these two recent incidents were random attacks. "The Chicago Police Department (CPD) leads all law enforcement efforts across CTA's system. The CTA is supporting CPD's investigation into both matters in any way possible, including providing access to security camera footage. "To help provide a safe transit environment, the CTA has made myriad investments over the last decade to expand existing resources and add new, innovative tools to help deter incidents of crime and aid police in their investigations of incidents that do occur. "One such investment is the ongoing piloting of ZeroEyes technology, which helps bolster the effectiveness of select cameras in our network by utilizing AI to detect visible firearms. "Since commencing this pilot, the technology has had dozens of positive detections of lethal and non-lethal brandished weapons. This has resulted in quicker notifications to law enforcement and responses to the scene by police."