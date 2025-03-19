Woman shot, killed on CTA Red Line platform on Chicago's South Side

Woman shot, killed during argument on CTA Red Line platform on Chicago's South Side

A woman was shot and killed during an argument on a CTA Red Line platform on Chicago's South Side on Tuesday night.

Just before 10 p.m., Chicago police said the victim got into an argument with another woman who took out a gun at the 69th Street CTA platform. The victim was shot in the neck and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she later died.

The victim's identity has not been released, but police said she is between 25 and 35 years old.

No arrests have been made.

Police are investigating.

