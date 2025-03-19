Man seriously injured in stabbing on CTA Red Line train in downtown Chicago

A man was seriously injured in a stabbing Tuesday evening on board a CTA Red Line train in the Loop.

Police said, shortly before 10 p.m., a 30-year-old man was on a Red Line train at the Monroe stop in the 100 block of South State Street, when another man walked up and stabbed him in the abdomen.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

No one was in custody Wednesday morning. Area 3 detectives were investigating.

The stabbing happened about 10 minutes after a woman was shot and killed at the Red Line station at 69th Street on the South Side, but police have not said if the two incidents were connected. Detectives were questioning a person of interest in the shooting on Wednesday morning.