Watch CBS News
Local News

Bail set for Mundelein man charged with possessing, selling fentanyl-laced pills, guns

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

Mundelein, Ill. (CBS) –  A Mundelein Man is facing multiple charges with possessing and selling firearms and fentanyl-laced pills following a three-month investigation.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Group launched an investigation back in March after learning Oscar Pena, 22, was selling firearms and illegal narcotics.

During the investigation, undercover detectives recovered three firearms, 15 grams of cocaine, and nearly 2,500 fentanyl-laced pills.

search-warrant-evidence-pic.jpg
Lake County Sheriff's Office

On Friday, a search warrant was conducted at Pena's home where nearly 5,500 fentanyl-laced pills were packaged for distribution, and an additional firearm and a large quantity of ammunition were seized.

Pena was charged with 22 felonies including Possession of a defaced firearm, Unlawful Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver, and Unlawful Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Deliver.

Pena remains held in the Lake County Jail on $1.5 million bail.

First published on June 4, 2023 / 2:42 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.