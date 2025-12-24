Watch CBS News
Multiple cars broken into along 2 blocks in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood

Adam Harrington
Multiple cars were broken into this week in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood.

At 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, police were called for a suspicious vehicle. Officers found several vehicles had been broken into in the 2100 and 2200 blocks of North Magnolia Avenue — between Dickens and Wester avenues and between Webster and Belden avenues, respectively.

A witness saw a blue sport-utility vehicle fleeing the scene, police said.

Police did not specify what, if anything, was taken from the vehicles.

No one was in custody in connection to the vandalism Wednesday afternoon. Belmont Area detectives were investigating.

