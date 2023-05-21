Watch CBS News
Motorcyclist killed after being struck by Jeep in Round Beach

ROUND BEACH, Ill. (CBS) – One person is dead after a Jeep collided with a motorcycle in Round Beach Sunday morning.

Police say around 8 a.m., a 2021 Jeep, driven by a 30-year-old man, was traveling southbound on Route 83. After turning left onto eastbound Eagle Drive, the car collided with a motorcycle traveling northbound.

The motorcyclist, a 56-year-old man, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Route 83 remains closed for investigation by the Round Beach Police Department along with the Major Crash Assistance Team. 

May 21, 2023

