Mother, teenage daughter pulled from water at Illinois Beach State Park

A mother and her 14-year-old daughter were rescued from Lake Michigan at Illinois Beach State Park Thursday evening.

The Lake County Sheriff's office said its deputies responded to Illinois Beach State Park for the woman and her teenage daughter, who were pulled from the water.

They were revived by CPR, and were awake and breathing when they were taken to Vista Medical Center in Waukegan.

This happened at the same spot where just a few weeks ago, 14-year-old Kyle Williams of Milwaukee drowned.

In June, a 20-year-old man also died after being pulled from the water at Illinois Beach State Park.

Fire officials in the area have been calling for more funding for water safety.