Mother McAuley student Estefania Herrera found safe, Chicago police say

A missing 18-year-old has been found safe, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Estefania Herrera, a swimmer and student at Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood, was reported missing after she left to go to a swim meet but never arrived.

"I believe the meet was going to be in Tinley Park; never made it there. She did get on, she swiped her Ventra card on the Archer/Pulaski bus, Pulaski bus going south, and that was the last trace," said her aunt, Karen Forbes.

Chicago police did not release any further information about where she was found, other than that she was found safe.

A vigil was held for Herrera Thursday night, with people praying for her safe return.