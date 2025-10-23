Watch CBS News
Vigil held for missing Chicago teen Estefania Herrera

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Read Full Bio
Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

Family and friends held a prayer vigil Thursday night for a Chicago high school girl who has been missing for nearly a week.

Community members gathered in the Bridgeport neighborhood to pray for Estefania Herrera. The 18-year-old is a senior at Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School in Mount Greenwood.

Her family said she vanished on Friday on her way to a swim meet.

"I believe the meet was going to be in Tinley Park; never made it there. She did get on, she swiped her Ventra card on the Archer/Pulaski bus, Pulaski bus going south, and that was the last trace," said her aunt, Karen Forbes.

Estefania Herrera missing
Chicago Police Department

She is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with brown eyes and hair, and with a light brown complexion. She was last seen wearing a black and white checkered fleece top and jeans. She was also carrying a red backpack and a blue backpack.

Chicago police are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact Area 1 SVU at 312-747-8380 or dial 911. 



© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

