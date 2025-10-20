Mother McAuley student Estefenia Herrera missing since last week, Chicago police say

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a teenage girl who was reported missing last week.

Estefania Herrera, 18, was last seen on Friday.

She is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with brown eyes and hair, and with a light brown complexion.

Chicago Police Department

Police said she was last seen wearing a black and white checkered fleece top and jeans. She was also carrying a red backpack and a blue backpack.

Herrera is a student at Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood.

The school posted a statement on its Facebook page, which says in part, "The Mother McAuley community is praying for the safe return of senior Estefania Herrera. We ask the extended community to join us in keeping Estefania and her family in their thoughts and prayers."

Chicago police are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact Area 1 SVU at 312-747-8380 or dial 911.