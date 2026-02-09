Mother, boyfriend to appear for detention hearing in death of 8-year-old boy in Round Lake Beach, Illinois

Prosecutors in Lake County, Illinois, are expected Monday to argue for a woman and a man to be held until trial in the death of the woman's 8-year-old son.

The child was found dead in Round Lake Beach last week. Police said he showed signs of long-term abuse and malnourishment.

The boy's mother, 33-year-old Dominique Servant, and her boyfriend, 38-year-old Joey Ruffin, are charged with first-degree murder and child endangerment.

A memorial has been growing outside the Round Lake Beach townhouse where investigators said the boy, whose name has yet to be officially released, suffered long-term abuse before his death.

Police were called to the home on Cedar Lake Road on Friday afternoon for a report of an unresponsive child. Officers started CPR on the boy before he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said the boy appeared to be malnourished, and had bruising on his body. Evidence also points to long-term physical and mental abuse, according to investigators.

A 10-year-old sibling was also found to exhibit signs of abuse and malnourishment, and was taken to the hospital.

Meanwhile, neighbors gathered over the weekend, releasing white balloons and leaving flowers while struggling to process what happened just steps from their homes.

"I was like, oh my God, like crying, like this is terrible," said Aneshia Dougherty. "Like, I have six children. I have 14 grandkids. I couldn't even imagine something like that, to a child."

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services said the family was not receiving services. But the agency is now with police as the investigation continues.

The Lake County State's Attorney's office called the child's death "preventable."

The detention hearing is scheduled for Monday afternoon at the Lake County Courthouse in Waukegan. Prosecutors are expected to argue that both defendants should remain in custody while they await trial.