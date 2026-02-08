Mother, boyfriend to appear for detention hearing in death of 8-year-old boy in Round Lake Beach, Illinois

A man and woman were due for a detention hearing on Monday in the homicide of the woman's 8-year-old son in Round Lake Beach, Illinois.

Dominique Servant, 33, and Joey L. Ruffin, 38, were charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of child endangerment, causing death. They appeared in Lake County First Appearance Court on Sunday, where the Lake County State's Attorney's office filed a petition to detain them in custody while awaiting trial.

Both were due for a detention hearing at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Authorities said around 2 p.m. this past Friday, Round Lake Beach Police and the Greater Round Lake Fire Department were called to a home in the 1900 block of Cedar Lake Road for an unresponsive child.

Officers performed CPR on the child until paramedics arrived and took over. The boy was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities said first responders noticed the boy appeared malnourished with bruising on his body. Further investigation found evidence that the child suffered long-term neglect, physical abuse, and mental abuse.

The victim's mother and her boyfriend were taken into custody Friday night. A 10-year-old sibling was interviewed at the Lake County Children's Advocacy Center and subsequently admitted to a hospital, also for signs of abuse and malnourishment.

Autopsy results for the 8-year-old are pending, but preliminary findings indicate signs consistent with long-term malnourishment and physical abuse, consistent with the evidence uncovered by investigators at the scene, authorities said.

Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said in a statement on Sunday: