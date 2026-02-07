Mother, boyfriend charged after boy, 8, dies from apparent abuse, neglect in Round Lake Beach

A mother and her boyfriend were charged in connection to the homicide of her 8-year-old son in Round Lake Beach.

Dominique Servant, 33, and Joey L. Ruffin, 38, were charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of child endangerment, causing death

Authorities said on Feb. 6, at approximately 2:05 p.m., Round Lake Beach Police and the Greater Round Lake Fire Department responded to a residence in the 1900 block of Cedar Lake Road for an unresponsive child.

Officers performed CPR on the child until paramedics arrived and took over, performing life-saving efforts. The child was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities said first responders noticed the child appeared malnourished with bruising on his body.

Further investigation by the Lake County Major Crime Task Force and Round Lake Beach detectives found evidence that the child suffered long-term neglect, physical abuse, and mental abuse.

The victim's mother and her boyfriend were taken into custody Friday night.

A 10-year-old sibling was interviewed at the Lake County Children's Advocacy Center and subsequently admitted to a hospital, also for signs of abuse and malnourishment.

Autopsy results for the 8-year-old are pending, but preliminary findings indicate signs consistent with long-term malnourishment and physical abuse, consistent with the evidence uncovered by investigators at the scene, authorities said.

Investigation into the case remains ongoing.

Ruffin and Servant are due to appear in court on Sunday morning.

The Lake County State's Attorney's Office intends to file a petition to detain Ruffin and Servant in custody while awaiting trial.