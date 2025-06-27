Batch of mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in Evanston, Illinois

A batch of mosquitoes in Evanston, Illinois, have tested positive for West Nile virus.

The North Shore Mosquito Abatement District said the batch was collected on Monday in a trap and tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

So far this year, the virus has been found in 17 Illinois counties, including Cook, Will, and DuPage.

The first human case of the year was confirmed in Southern Illinois, where the person was hospitalized due to complications from the virus.

Symptoms of West Nile virus

While most people infected with the virus do not feel sick, about one in five will develop a fever and flu-like symptoms. Other symptoms include body aches, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash.

Severe illness from the West Nile virus can occur in about one in 150 people and is most likely to occur in people over age 55 or with weakened immune systems.

Remember the three R's

The Illinois Department of Public Health advised the public to utilize the three R's for mosquitoes — reduce exposure, repel using insect repellent, and report any standing water seen for longer than a week, as it can breed the virus.

The public is also advised to wear loose-fitting clothing and, if possible, avoid peak mosquito feeding times, typically around dusk and dawn.